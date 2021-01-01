Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Nokia 3.1
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Comes with 2010 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2990 mAh
- Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 12.07% more screen real estate
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
- 15% higher pixel density (310 vs 270 PPI)
- Weighs 49.7 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|310 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|81.8%
|69.73%
|RGB color space
|-
|97.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2108:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|7.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2990 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.
