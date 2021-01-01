Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs 3.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 141 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (510 against 398 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
3.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.5%
PWM - 2427 Hz
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 3094:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
3.1 Plus +28%
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8A +6%
81.8%
3.1 Plus
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Nokia 3.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A +28%
180
3.1 Plus
141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
3.1 Plus +1%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
3.1 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
3.1 Plus
75.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 October 2018
Release date September 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.411 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.576 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.

