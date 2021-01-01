Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Nokia G10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 149 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (101K versus 87K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.9%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Nokia G10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Nokia G10
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A +21%
180
Nokia G10
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
819
Nokia G10 +3%
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8A
76625
Nokia G10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
87284
Nokia G10 +16%
101199

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 April 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G10 is definitely a better buy.

