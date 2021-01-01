Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.6%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
391 nits
Oppo A54 +25%
490 nits

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Oppo A54 +1%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A +3%
178
Oppo A54
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
809
Oppo A54 +22%
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 8A
100675
Oppo A54 +3%
103683
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A54 is definitely a better buy.

