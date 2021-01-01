Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Oppo Realme C20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (113K versus 97K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (450 against 402 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|80.8%
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
835
Realme C20 +21%
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97294
Realme C20 +17%
113637
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Release date
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 106 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C20. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8A.
