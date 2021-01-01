Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Realme C25 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (201K versus 103K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (489 against 403 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Realme C25

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
403 nits
Realme C25 +21%
489 nits

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Realme C25
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Oppo Realme C25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 450 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A
182
Realme C25 +91%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
837
Realme C25 +60%
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 8A
103151
Realme C25 +95%
201080
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 120 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 4:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 163 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25 is definitely a better buy.

