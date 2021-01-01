Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Oppo Realme C25
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
- 95% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (201K versus 103K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (489 against 403 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|81.7%
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|-
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
182
Realme C25 +91%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
837
Realme C25 +60%
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
103151
Realme C25 +95%
201080
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 120 min)
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|4:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 163 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C25 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1