Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.