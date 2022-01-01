Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.