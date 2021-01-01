Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.