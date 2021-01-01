Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (546 against 396 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 86K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|142.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Galaxy A40 +47%
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
811
Galaxy A40 +17%
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77597
Galaxy A40 +38%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
86990
Galaxy A40 +34%
116745
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3