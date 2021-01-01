Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.