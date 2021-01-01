Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.