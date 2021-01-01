Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.