Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy M11

Ксиаоми Редми 8А
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
VS
Самсунг Галакси М11
Samsung Galaxy M11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 150 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Galaxy M11

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.22 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 827:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Galaxy M11 +2%
405 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Galaxy M11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy M11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A +20%
180
Galaxy M11
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
Galaxy M11 +2%
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A +5%
94753
Galaxy M11
90044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Galaxy M11
80.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M11. It has a better camera, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

