Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Galaxy M21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy M21

Ксиаоми Редми 8А
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
VS
Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 94K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (601 against 398 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Galaxy M21

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 84.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.3%
PWM - 215 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Galaxy M21 +51%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Galaxy M21 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 450 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A
180
Galaxy M21 +93%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
Galaxy M21 +65%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
Galaxy M21 +91%
180633

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size - 14.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.492 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Redmi 8A
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi 8A
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8A
4. Samsung Galaxy A11 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M21
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Samsung Galaxy M21
8. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M21
9. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M21
10. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy M21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish