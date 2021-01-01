Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Ксиаоми Редми 8А
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 94K)
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 109% higher pixel density (563 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (813 against 398 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Galaxy S20 +104%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Galaxy S20 +9%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 450 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR5
Memory clock 933 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A
180
Galaxy S20 +417%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
Galaxy S20 +239%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
Galaxy S20 +442%
513405

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Galaxy S20
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2020
Release date September 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9S and Redmi 8A
2. Redmi 7 and Redmi 8A
3. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8A
4. Galaxy A11 and Redmi 8A
5. Galaxy A01 and Redmi 8A
6. iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20
7. P30 Pro and Galaxy S20
8. iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy S20
9. Mi Note 10 Pro and Galaxy S20
10. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish