Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • 5.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 94K)
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 113% higher maximum brightness (846 against 398 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 8A
55
Mi 10
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 8A
22
Mi 10
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 8A
85
Mi 10
98
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 8A
46
Mi 10
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 8A
57
Mi 10
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 8A
51
Mi 10
83

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Mi 10 +113%
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Mi 10 +10%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 650
GPU clock 450 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR5
Memory clock 933 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A
180
Mi 10 +386%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
Mi 10 +301%
3240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
Mi 10 +489%
558564

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 10
26:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 10
82.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2020
Release date September 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

