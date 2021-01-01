Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Mi 9T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 94K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (636 against 398 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 8A
55
Mi 9T
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 8A
22
Mi 9T
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 8A
85
Mi 9T
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 8A
46
Mi 9T
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 8A
56
Mi 9T
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 8A
51
Mi 9T
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Mi 9T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Mi 9T +60%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Mi 9T +5%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 618
GPU clock 450 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A
180
Mi 9T +198%
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
Mi 9T +100%
1613
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
Mi 9T +163%
249113

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:56 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 9T
33:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi 9T
89 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

