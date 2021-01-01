Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Mi A2 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (482 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 79.79%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Mi A2 Lite +21%
482 nits

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A +3%
81.8%
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
Mi A2 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2019 July 2018
Release date September 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (37.5%)
10 (62.5%)
Total votes: 16

