Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 130 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Redmi 10A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.1%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
397 nits
Redmi 10A
n/a

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof Yes -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A +1%
81.8%
Redmi 10A
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Redmi 10A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A +38%
179
Redmi 10A
130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A +75%
814
Redmi 10A
464
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 8A
101557
Redmi 10A
n/a
CPU 32840 -
GPU 14759 -
Memory 25197 -
UX 29625 -
Total score 101557 -
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2022
Release date September 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10A. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8A.

