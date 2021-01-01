Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Redmi 4A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1880 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3120 mAh
  • Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 12.8% more screen real estate
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (396 against 347 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4A
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 270 PPI)
  • Weighs 56.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Redmi 4A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 270 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 69%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A +14%
396 nits
Redmi 4A
347 nits

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 139.9 mm (5.51 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 131.5 gramm (4.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A +19%
81.8%
Redmi 4A
69%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Redmi 4A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 308
GPU clock 450 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A
178
Redmi 4A
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
811
Redmi 4A
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8A +112%
77597
Redmi 4A
36638
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
86990
Redmi 4A
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3120 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 November 2016
Release date September 2019 February 2017
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.525 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.181 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

