Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.