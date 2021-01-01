Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.