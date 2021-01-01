Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (499 against 399 nits)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.5% Max. Brightness Redmi 9 Prime 399 nits Hot 11S +25% 499 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9 Prime 83.2% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9 Prime 360 Hot 11S +3% 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9 Prime 1308 Hot 11S +2% 1339 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9 Prime +4% 221001 Hot 11S 213279 CPU 73002 67907 GPU 37735 39212 Memory 46714 39778 UX 64513 67386 Total score 221001 213279

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2020 September 2021 Release date August 2020 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime.