Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 221K)

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (538 against 399 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 538 and 360 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Price Oppo Realme 8i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi 9 Prime 399 nits Realme 8i +35% 538 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9 Prime 83.2% Realme 8i +2% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9 Prime 360 Realme 8i +49% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9 Prime 1308 Realme 8i +43% 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9 Prime 221001 Realme 8i +52% 336460 CPU 73002 98570 GPU 37735 76840 Memory 46714 70017 UX 64513 94023 Total score 221001 336460 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9 Prime n/a Realme 8i 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1086 PCMark 3.0 score - 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2020 September 2021 Release date August 2020 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.