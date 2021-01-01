Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.