Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.