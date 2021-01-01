Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 Prime vs Galaxy M31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M31

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
VS
Samsung Galaxy M31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 171K)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 360 and 321 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (609 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9 Prime
vs
Galaxy M31

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 84%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 142%
PWM - 208 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9 Prime
398 nits
Galaxy M31 +53%
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9 Prime
83.2%
Galaxy M31 +1%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 Prime +12%
360
Galaxy M31
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 Prime +5%
1296
Galaxy M31
1237
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 Prime +16%
198764
Galaxy M31
171384
AnTuTu Results (230th and 286th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 February 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.

