Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Mi 9 SE
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
- Comes with 1950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3070 mAh
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (637 against 398 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 198K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.97 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.2%
|84.1%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
360
Mi 9 SE +13%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Mi 9 SE +12%
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
198764
Mi 9 SE +11%
219788
AnTuTu 8 Results (230th and 205th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3070 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 424 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime.
