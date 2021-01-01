Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Poco X3 NFC
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (619 against 398 nits)
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 198K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|83.2%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35.4 ms
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
360
Poco X3 NFC +57%
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
Poco X3 NFC +34%
1742
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
198764
Poco X3 NFC +43%
283664
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (230th and 156th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|20.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
31:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.558 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.986 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.
