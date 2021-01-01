Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 Prime vs Redmi 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on August 4, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9 Prime
vs
Redmi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9 Prime
398 nits
Redmi 9 +6%
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9 Prime
83.2%
Redmi 9
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 Prime +1%
360
Redmi 9
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 Prime
1296
Redmi 9 +1%
1305
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 Prime
198764
Redmi 9 +1%
200805
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (230th and 226th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 3:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 Prime
n/a
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 Prime
n/a
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 Prime
n/a
Redmi 9
31:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9 Prime
n/a
Redmi 9
83.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2020 June 2020
Release date August 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.06 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

