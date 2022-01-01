Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 1910 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 215K)
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (665 against 422 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.8%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 35 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 710:1 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9
422 nits
iPhone 11 +58%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +5%
83.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
355
iPhone 11 +273%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1307
iPhone 11 +164%
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
215254
iPhone 11 +192%
627955
CPU 73414 166661
GPU 33594 256531
Memory 44013 91027
UX 65802 115651
Total score 215254 627955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
664
iPhone 11 +1039%
7565
Stability 98% 71%
Graphics test 3 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 664 7565
PCMark 3.0 score 8459 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:36 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 116 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
iPhone 11 +5%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 9
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Redmi 9
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Redmi 9
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

