48 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi 9
VS
68 out of 100
Google Pixel 6a
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 610 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (669K versus 218K)
  • Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (876 against 427 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Google Pixel 6a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 96.9%
PWM 500 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Contrast 710:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9
427 nits
Pixel 6a +105%
876 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Google Tensor
Max clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~91.2 GFLOPS ~2170.9 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
361
Pixel 6a +192%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1327
Pixel 6a +118%
2896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
218624
Pixel 6a +206%
669148
CPU 73253 176343
GPU 36316 266794
Memory 39388 87532
UX 67606 136295
Total score 218624 669148
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
664
Pixel 6a +833%
6194
Max surface temperature 47 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 98% 56%
Graphics test 3 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 664 6194
PCMark 3.0
Redmi 9
8396
Pixel 6a +17%
9859
Web score 7336 6176
Video editing 5477 5805
Photo editing 19529 17969
Data manipulation 6252 9423
Writing score 9105 15433
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 5020 mAh 4410 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:11 hr 10:54 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 06:05 hr
Standby 116 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9 +2%
32:52 hr
Pixel 6a
32:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 9
n/a
Pixel 6a
133
Video quality
Redmi 9
n/a
Pixel 6a
126
Generic camera score
Redmi 9
n/a
Pixel 6a
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Pixel 6a +4%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2020 May 2022
Release date July 2020 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

