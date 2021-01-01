Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Huawei Honor 10

Ксиаоми Редми 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Shows 77% longer battery life (131 vs 74 hours)
  • Comes with 1620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (503 against 423 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
423 nits
Honor 10 +19%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9 +4%
83.2%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 950 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +3%
355
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1305
Honor 10 +14%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9
200805
Honor 10 +8%
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (226th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +43%
16:49 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +35%
15:36 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +47%
31:05 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.1 dB
Honor 10 +1%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2020 April 2018
Release date July 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
5. Oppo Realme C3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 10
7. Huawei P30 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 10
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Huawei Honor 10
10. Huawei Honor 9X vs Huawei Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish