Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Huawei Honor 50

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 221K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (742 against 425 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 100%
PWM 500 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 35 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast 710:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
425 nits
Honor 50 +75%
742 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Honor 50 +8%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
356
Honor 50 +119%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1302
Honor 50 +127%
2959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
221529
Honor 50 +131%
511649
CPU 72166 160022
GPU 37094 156981
Memory 46201 78639
UX 66932 116871
Total score 221529 511649
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
663
Honor 50 +278%
2505
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 663 2505
PCMark 3.0 score 8522 11962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Magic UI 4.2
OS size 13 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 05:36 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 116 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
Honor 50 +4%
34:31 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (106th and 83rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Honor 50 +11%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 June 2021
Release date July 2020 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Xiaomi Redmi 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Xiaomi Redmi 9
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Huawei Honor 50
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Huawei Honor 50
8. Xiaomi 11T or Huawei Honor 50
9. Huawei Nova 9 or Huawei Honor 50
10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or Huawei Honor 50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish