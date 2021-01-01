Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Shows 10% longer battery life (131 vs 119 hours)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 167K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 297 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|93%
|99.4%
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|710:1
|1034:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +20%
357
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1303
P Smart 2021 +1%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +10%
182975
167029
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +9%
16:49 hr
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +1%
15:36 hr
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
31:05 hr
P Smart 2021 +32%
41:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (81st and 57th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.
