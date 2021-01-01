Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (131 vs 119 hours)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 167K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 297 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.4%
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 710:1 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
421 nits
P Smart 2021 +4%
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
P Smart 2021 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +20%
357
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1303
P Smart 2021 +1%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 9
n/a
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +10%
182975
P Smart 2021
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +9%
16:49 hr
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +1%
15:36 hr
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
P Smart 2021 +32%
41:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (81st and 57th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
P Smart 2021 +9%
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2020
Release date July 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (37.5%)
10 (62.5%)
Total votes: 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
