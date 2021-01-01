Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Huawei Y7 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.