Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi 9 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Stereo speakers

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (500 against 422 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 35 ms - Contrast 710:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9 422 nits Hot 11S +18% 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9 83.2% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9 355 Hot 11S +4% 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9 1304 Hot 11S +3% 1345 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9 +4% 221142 Hot 11S 212698 CPU 72166 67907 GPU 37094 39212 Memory 46201 39778 UX 66932 67386 Total score 221142 212698 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9 662 Hot 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 662 - PCMark 3.0 score 8648 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition XOS 7.6 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9 83.7 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 September 2021 Release date July 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the software, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.