Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 483 and 362 points
  • Weighs 28.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 9
65
Note 9
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 9
40
Note 9
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 9
85
Note 9
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 9
56
Note 9
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 9
75
Note 9
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 9
61
Note 9
58

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.35%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
429 nits
Note 9 +5%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Note 9 +3%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 950 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
362
Note 9 +33%
483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +41%
1314
Note 9
930
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9
205875
Note 9
204851
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (234th and 238th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.9 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 March 2019
Release date July 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

