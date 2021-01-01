Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Nokia 1.4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Nokia 1.4

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Нокиа 1.4
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Nokia 1.4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 55K)
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (422 against 391 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.4
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Nokia 1.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 80.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9 +8%
422 nits
Nokia 1.4
391 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 166.4 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +3%
83.2%
Nokia 1.4
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Nokia 1.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 215
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 -
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 1, 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +259%
355
Nokia 1.4
99
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +269%
1314
Nokia 1.4
356
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +297%
219621
Nokia 1.4
55254
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Nokia 1.4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Nokia 1.4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Nokia 1.4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Nokia 1.4
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 February 2021
Release date July 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Note 8T
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Samsung Galaxy A21s
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Note 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi 9C
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Huawei Honor 8X
6. Nokia 1.4 or Xiaomi Redmi 9A
7. Nokia 1.4 or Oppo Realme C11
8. Nokia 1.4 or Nokia 5.3
9. Nokia 1.4 or Samsung Galaxy A02
10. Nokia 1.4 or Samsung Galaxy M02

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish