Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo A17
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 116K)
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 179 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A17
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|83.3%
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|710:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|73414
|33992
|GPU
|33594
|16989
|Memory
|44013
|28215
|UX
|65802
|37341
|Total score
|214993
|116120
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|664
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8453
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:39 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:36 hr
|-
|Standby
|116 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2022
|Release date
|July 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.
