Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo A17

VS
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Oppo A17

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 116K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 179 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A17
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Oppo A17

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9
425 nits
Oppo A17
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Oppo A17
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Oppo A17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +100%
358
Oppo A17
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +32%
1303
Oppo A17
988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +85%
214993
Oppo A17
116120
CPU 73414 33992
GPU 33594 16989
Memory 44013 28215
UX 65802 37341
Total score 214993 116120
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
664
Oppo A17
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 664 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8453 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition ColorOS 12.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:05 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr -
Watching video 13:39 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
Oppo A17
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Oppo A17
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 September 2022
Release date July 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.

