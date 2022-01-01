Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.