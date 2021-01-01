Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo A74 5G

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (567 against 421 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 467 and 354 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 9
63
A74 5G
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 9
43
A74 5G
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 9
79
A74 5G
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 9
54
A74 5G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 9
72
A74 5G
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 9
60
A74 5G
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.9%
PWM 500 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 35 ms 28.6 ms
Contrast 710:1 1663:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
421 nits
A74 5G +35%
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
A74 5G +1%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
354
A74 5G +32%
467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1289
A74 5G +25%
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9
184020
A74 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
A74 5G +8%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2021
Release date July 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 371 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A74 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 or Redmi 9
2. Redmi Note 8 or Redmi 9
3. Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 9
4. Poco M3 or Redmi 9
5. Huawei Y6p or Redmi 9
6. Realme X7 or A74 5G
7. Galaxy A32 5G or A74 5G
8. F19 Pro or A74 5G
9. Oppo F19 or A74 5G
10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G or A74 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish