Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.