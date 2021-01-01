Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Redmi 9 Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (476 against 425 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 35 ms - Contrast 710:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9 425 nits Realme 9i +12% 476 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9 83.2% Realme 9i +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz - FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9 358 Realme 9i +7% 384 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9 1307 Realme 9i +13% 1477 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9 220217 Realme 9i n/a CPU 72166 - GPU 37094 - Memory 46201 - UX 66932 - Total score 220217 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9 662 Realme 9i n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 3 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 662 - PCMark 3.0 score 8648 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No - 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9 83.7 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2020 January 2022 Release date July 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.