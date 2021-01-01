Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Realme C2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo Realme C2

Ксиаоми Редми 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9
VS
Оппо Реалми С2
Oppo Realme C2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 79K)
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (395 vs 276 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Realme C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 80%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
429 nits
Realme C2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +4%
83.2%
Realme C2
80%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +131%
362
Realme C2
157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +93%
1314
Realme C2
681
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +160%
205875
Realme C2
79086

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6 Lite
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Realme C2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Realme C2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Realme C2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 80 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.9 dB
Realme C2
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date July 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 111 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 8T
2. Redmi 9 or Galaxy A21s
3. Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Redmi 9 or Redmi 9C
5. Redmi 9 or Honor 8X
6. Realme C2 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Realme C2 or Redmi 8
8. Realme C2 or Redmi 7A
9. Realme C2 or Realme 3
10. Realme C2 or Oppo A1k

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish