Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.