Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.