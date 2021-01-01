Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Realme Narzo 50i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i

Xiaomi Redmi 9
VS
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (220K versus 122K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Realme Narzo 50i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 80.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9 +7%
425 nits
Realme Narzo 50i
397 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +3%
83.2%
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +100%
358
Realme Narzo 50i
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +32%
1303
Realme Narzo 50i
990
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +80%
220352
Realme Narzo 50i
122231
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Realme Go UI
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Realme Narzo 50i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Realme Narzo 50i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Realme Narzo 50i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 September 2021
Release date July 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
