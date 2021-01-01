Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Realme X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo Realme X

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Oppo Realme X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (131 vs 86 hours)
  • Comes with 1255 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3765 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 391 and 362 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Realme X

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.72%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
429 nits
Realme X +5%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Realme X +3%
85.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Oppo Realme X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
362
Realme X +8%
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1314
Realme X +18%
1550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9
205875
Realme X +6%
218251
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (234th and 224th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3765 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +34%
16:49 hr
Realme X
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Realme X +1%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +10%
31:05 hr
Realme X
28:33 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 120th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9 +5%
83.9 dB
Realme X
80 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 May 2019
Release date July 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 211 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
