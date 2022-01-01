Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 180K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9 +7%
428 nits
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +2%
83.2%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +49%
360
Galaxy A03
242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +45%
1320
Galaxy A03
910
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +24%
223359
Galaxy A03
180041
CPU 72166 59385
GPU 37094 26274
Memory 46201 34858
UX 66932 59038
Total score 223359 180041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9 +65%
663
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 663 403
PCMark 3.0 score 8553 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition One UI Core 3.1
OS size 13 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Galaxy A03
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 November 2021
Release date July 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

